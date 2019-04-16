Aphiwe Dyantyi of the Lions made the latest Super Rugby 'Team of the Week'. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – The Cape Town-based Stormers produced the stand-out performance of last week's round of Super Rugby but none of their players could crack a place in the latest 'Team of the Week'. Bulls lock RG Snyman made the most metres (55), breaks (3) and beat the most defenders (4) of any tight five forward as well as throwing three offloads, providing one try assist, and catching five lineouts.

Lions hooker Malcolm Marx is back in the team this week. He found a teammate with 10 of his 12 lineout throws, gained 40 metres from his 13 carries and in defence made 10 tackles and won a turnover.

Marx's Lions teammate Aphiwe Dyantyi was impressive on the leftwing. He beat six defenders and gained 110 metres from his 17 carries, crossing the try line once in the process.

The Bulls' No 8 Paul Schoeman Bulls gained the most metres of any forward (94), made 10 tackles without missing and won three turnovers - only one player won more.

Lock RG Snyman is one of two Bulls players in the Super Rugby 'Team of the Week' Photo: Christiaan Kotze/Backpagepix

The latest 'Team of the Week':

15 Melani Nanai (Blues), 14 Sevu Reece (Crusaders), 13 Matias Orlando (Jaguares), 12 Anton Lienert-Brown (Chiefs), 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi (Lions), 10 Richie Mo'unga (Crusaders), 9 Will Genia (Rebels),

1 Karl Tu'inukuafe (Blues), 2 Malcolm Marx (Lions), 3 Michael Alaalatoa (Crusaders), 4 Brodie Retallick (Chiefs), 5 RG Snyman (Bulls), 6 Pablo Matera (Jaguares), 7 Lachlan Boshier (Chiefs), 8 Paul Schoeman (Bulls)

TOTW RD #9

So many great performances last weekend with @crusadersrugby and @ChiefsRugby players earning several places in a pretty impressive looking team. Matera, Mo'unga, Marx, Genia, Retallick...

Full details: https://t.co/kEJ4VuM8G6 pic.twitter.com/gtZpPLrI3Z — Super Rugby (@SuperRugby) April 15, 2019





African News Agency (ANA)