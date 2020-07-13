Two Province players test positive for Covid-19

CAPE TOWN – Two Western Province rugby players have tested positive for Covid-19, the DHL Stormers team doctor said on Monday. The announcement follows an extensive testing procedure involving all players and management last week. Covid-19 screening and testing forms part of rugby in South Africa’s return-to-training protocol and as such, all contracted players and team management members underwent testing for the virus on Thursday. Although the two players were asymptomatic, have been placed in isolation after testing positive. Both - an U21 player and an uncapped DHL Stormers squad member - will be monitored appropriately. The players were not named in the announcement.

All contracted WP players and team management members underwent testing for the virus as part of SA rugby's return-to-training protocol. Picture: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

DHL Stormers team doctor Jason Suter praised the players and staff for the precautions they have taken in their daily lives and for taking the threat of the pandemic seriously.

"It is extremely encouraging that only two people out of 120 in total have returned positive results. We have enforced very strict protocols and it is fantastic to see that our players and management are taking this virus seriously.

"We would like to thank the Gift of the Givers for the professional way their mobile testing unit handled the process last week, in what were some atrocious weather conditions.

"The players affected have been counselled and will be carefully monitored and we are hopeful that they will soon be added to the growing number of recoveries in South Africa," Dr Suter said.

