Steven Kitshoff of the Stormers in action against the Sunwolves at Newlands. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Two Stormers players Steven Kitshoff and Jaco Coetzee are the only South Africans to be capped for this week's Super Rugby Team of the Week which was named on Tuesday Kitshoff, in the absence of regular captain Siya Kolisi, led the Stormers to a 31-18 win over the Sunwolves.

His inspiring performance was marked by a tigerish display on defence which saw him record nine out of nine tackles.

He also caught the Japanese visitors off-guard with two lineout takes and then also secured a turnover.

Jaco Coetzee in action for the Stormers against the Sunwolves. Photo: EPA/Nic Bothma

Coetzee produced yet another barnstorming performance and in Cape circles, he is already spoken of as a future Schalk Burger. He makes the side for a second week in a row after he crowned a bustling display with two match-winning tries.

He was hugely impressive on attack, running 72 metres and stepping his way past five defenders.

The Team of the Week has players from just six teams and is dominated by Crusaders, Highlanders and Brumbies after results locked in the four home quarterfinalists and left eight teams fighting for the final four spots.

The Crusaders were in irresistible form in Round 17 despatching the Rebels in Christchurch by 66-0. The backs ran riot after the pack took control of the match with wings Braydon Ennor and Sevu Reece scoring three tries each.

The Brumbies secured top spot in the Australian Conference with a solid win in their derby against the Waratahs in Sydney.



The Team of the Week is:

15 David Havili (Crusaders), 14 Sevu Reece (Crusaders), 13 Rob Thompson (Highlanders), 12 Ryan Crotty (Crusaders), 11 Braydon Ennor (Crusaders), 10 Richie Mo'unga (Crusaders), 9 Aaron Smith (Highlanders), 1 Steven Kitshoff (Stormers), 2 Folau Fainga'a (Brumbies), 3 Allan Alaalatoa (Brumbies), 4 Rory Arnold (Brumbies), 5 Jackson Hemopo (Highlanders), 6 Pablo Matera (Jaguares), 7 Michael Hooper (Waratahs), 8 Jaco Coetzee (Stormers)

