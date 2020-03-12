Tyrone Green gets rare start at fullback for Lions clash against Blues
JOHANNESBURG - Lions boss Ivan van Rooyen has made several changes to his team for Saturday’s round seven Super Rugby match against the Blues in Auckland.
Exciting rookie Tyrone Green will get a rare start at fullback after previously impressing on the wing, with Van Rooyen opting to go into the game with both Jamba Ulengo and Courtnall Skosan on the wings.
There is also a change in midfield where Manny Rass returns for Wandisile Simelane, who is nursing a knee injury.
Van Rooyen has also decided to shake things up in the forwards. In a new-look loose-trio, Hacjivah Dayimani and Ruan Vermaak come into the starting team for the first time this year where they join Marnus Schoeman. Len Massyn, who has started all the games at No 8 up to now, has been bench, while Willem Alberts, who started at blindside flank a week ago, has shifted to the second row where he will wear the No 4 on his back, alongside Marvin Orie.
In a further change in the front row, tighthead prop Frans van Wyk will make his first start this season after unimpressive showings so far by Jannie du Plessis and Carlu Sadie, who’ll sit on the benc.
Veteran 37-year-old Du Plessis, signed at the end of last year from Montpellier, has been left out of the matchday squad completely - for the second time in six matches since joining the Lions.
Van Rooyen’s men go into the game with a one-win-four-losses record, while the Blues have won four of six.
The Lions side:
Tyrone Green, Jamba Ulengo, Manny Rass, Dan Kriel, Courtnall Skosan, Elton Jantjies, Andre Warner, Hacjivah Dayimani, Ruan Vermaak, Marnus Schoeman, Marvin Orie, Willem Alberts, Frans van Wyk, Jan-Henning Campher, Dylan Smith.
Replacements:
Pieter Jansen, Sti Sithole, Carlu Sadie, Wilhelm van der Sluys, Len Massyn, Morne van den Berg, Shaun Reynolds, Andries Coetzee@jacq_west
IOL Sport