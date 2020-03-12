Tyrone Green gets rare start at fullback for Lions clash against Blues

JOHANNESBURG - Lions boss Ivan van Rooyen has made several changes to his team for Saturday’s round seven Super Rugby match against the Blues in Auckland.

Exciting rookie Tyrone Green will get a rare start at fullback after previously impressing on the wing, with Van Rooyen opting to go into the game with both Jamba Ulengo and Courtnall Skosan on the wings.

There is also a change in midfield where Manny Rass returns for Wandisile Simelane, who is nursing a knee injury.

Van Rooyen has also decided to shake things up in the forwards. In a new-look loose-trio, Hacjivah Dayimani and Ruan Vermaak come into the starting team for the first time this year where they join Marnus Schoeman. Len Massyn, who has started all the games at No 8 up to now, has been bench, while Willem Alberts, who started at blindside flank a week ago, has shifted to the second row where he will wear the No 4 on his back, alongside Marvin Orie.

In a further change in the front row, tighthead prop Frans van Wyk will make his first start this season after unimpressive showings so far by Jannie du Plessis and Carlu Sadie, who’ll sit on the benc.