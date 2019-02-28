Sbu Nkosi was stretchered from the field in last week’s win over the Blues, but was declared fit for this weekend. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

DURBAN – The Sharks have built up a fine head of steam in the opening two rounds of this year’s Super Rugby competition and will be looking to maintain this momentum in Saturday’s derby clash with the Stormers at Kings Park. Coach Robert du Preez has once more named an unchanged side. Last week he stuck to the same starting XV with changes amongst the replacements, but this week the match 23 has not been altered at all.

It’s just reward for the outstanding effort each player put in, and as that old saying goes, ‘Don’t fix what ain’t broke.’

There was some concern after Sbu Nkosi was stretchered from the field in last week’s win over the Blues, but it was more precautionary and the dreadlocked speedster has suffered no ill effects and he will take his position on the wing.

After two wins, the signs are there that the team is on the right track. The Stormers will pose a different challenge to what’s gone before, but no doubt, as derby matches go, this game will be intense.

Hyron Andrews and Jeremy Ward celebrate their win over the Blues at Kings Park last weekend. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

“We couldn’t ask for much better than the two big wins. It’s a confidence booster for us going into this week’s match against the Stormers,” said Sharks centre Lukhanyo Am. “Like us, the Stormers have a big pack and a good backline, we know we need to pitch up as far as physicality goes.”

The Sharks team is:

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder (c), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Hyron Andrews, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Replacements: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Gideon Koegelenberg, 20 Phepsi Buthelezi, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Curwin Bosch

African News Agency (ANA)





Like us on Facebook