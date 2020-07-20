Unqualified rugby coaches have bad influence on players' careers

CAPE TOWN - Recently retired flyhalf Demetri Catrakilis says we need to make sure that we have qualified decision-makers in rugby to ensure that deserving players and coaches get fair opportunities. While Catrakilis, who played senior rugby for Western Province, the Stormers and the Southern Kings before heading to Europe, where he had stints with the Harlequins and Montpellier, said that he was happy with the level he reached in his own career, he added that there are too many guys who don’t get fair chances for a number of reasons – some of those being that they don’t come from the traditional or big rugby schools or they find themselves on the smaller side of the ‘size matters’ debate. When he announced his retirement in June, Catrakilis was back at the Kings after joining them mid-2019. “I felt like I got to a point where the reason why I was playing wasn’t strong enough anymore to carry on playing,” he said of his retirement. “I found myself just a little exhausted at the constant pressure to perform and prove myself, not to the fans or supporters, because that’s what you have to do, you have to make the watch worth it for them, but the constant pressure to prove yourself to a coach every day. “It was just a bit tiresome having to prove myself to coaches every day. Every day was an audition. I think I got to a point about a year or two ago where I asked myself if this is a normal life. I love training with the guys and being friends with them, but there were so many opinions and having to audition for my job every day…I didn’t feel like I needed to do that anymore. It wasn’t the only reason why I retired, but it was the biggest one.

“While I was really happy with the level I got to in my career, I played with so many guys where I thought they were playing below their potential.

“Reaching a certain level has a lot to do with people’s opinions. Like I said, I’ve met and played with a lot of guys I thought deserved a look-in at least. I guess it’s not fair, but then again, what in life really is?"

Catrakilis went on to explain that change is needed, and that change can be facilitated by having qualified voices in influential positions, such as coaches and higher up, so that the filter to the top is open to any player or coach with potential.

“For players to have fair chances and fair experiences and for really good players to come through what we need is better opinions. We need people in charge that have better opinions, people that actually are true to what they want, there can’t be any biases or generalisations, the Currie Cup-winning flyhalf said.





“At the time I was playing at St John’s I felt that there were many players that could have played Craven Week but they weren’t looked at because we didn’t have a very good first team. Some of those guys could have gone on and become professional rugby players, I’m very sure of that.

“I think often during my career I was also looked at differently because I had a different name and I looked a bit different to the way people thought common rugby players should look like, and that’s just opinion.



“People need to stop being so judgemental based on what players need to be, whether he’s big enough or blond enough. We need to look a lot at selectors and coaches and South African rugby in general and find out how they’re getting there.

"I’ve met a lot of people who weren’t qualified to decide whether someone was good enough or not, whether it’s on whether a player gets a scholarship or a contract or not or what position they play. These are very big decisions, especially if you’re 19, 20 or 21. I just think we need better opinions.”

“Because these people have a lot of power – and they’re supposed to have a lot of responsibility as well – their opinions influence a lot of people’s lives and careers, and because of that these people need to be world-class, they need to come with some sort of qualification to have such a powerful opinion. There needs to be some kind of system because they are literally being entrusted with determining how someone’s life pans out.

“I also know about a few coaches who haven’t got an opportunity for some or other reason, and that’s also based on opinion. The guys holding the power to make these calls need to be qualified to do so.”



