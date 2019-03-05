Marius van der Westhuizen will have the whistle for the Bulls v Sharks match. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – South African referee Marius van der Westhuizen will take charge of the Super Rugby derby match between the Bulls and the Sharks at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday. Another South African referee Rasta Rasivhenge will blow the clash between the Lions and Jaguares at Emirates Airline Park, also on Saturday.

The third local official to take the whistle is AJ Jacobs who will referee the Australian Conference derby featuring the Rebels and Brumbies.

Round 4 kicks off on Friday night with a mouth-watering New Zealand Conference derby between the Hurricanes and Highlanders in Wellington on Friday.

Weekend match official appointments:

Friday:

Hurricanes v Highlanders @ Westpac Stadium, Wellington

Referee: Damon Murphy

AR1: Brendon Pickerill

AR2: Nick Hogan

TMO: Shane McDermott



Rebels v Brumbies @ AAMI Park, Melbourne

Referee: AJ Jacobs

AR1: Glen Jackson

AR2: Graham Cooper

TMO: Ian Smith



Saturday:

Crusaders v Chiefs @ Christchurch Stadium, Christchurch

Referee: Brendon Pickerill

AR1: Damon Murphy

AR2: Nick Hogan

TMO: Shane McDermott

Blues v Sunwolves @ QBE Stadium, North Harbour

Referee: Mike Fraser

AR1: James Munro

AR2: Dan Waenga

TMO: Glenn Newman

Waratahs v Reds @ Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Referee: Glen Jackson

AR1: AJ Jacobs

AR2: Amy Perrett

TMO: James Leckie

Lions v Jaguares @ Emirates Airlines Park, Johannesburg

Referee: Rasta Rasivhenge

AR1: Cwengile Jadezweni

AR2: Griffin Colby

TMO: Willie Vos

South African referee Rasta Rasivhenge will handle the Lions v Jaguares match in Johannesburg. Photo: Christiaan Kotze/ BackpagePix

Bulls v Sharks @ Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Referee: Marius van der Westhuizen

AR1: Egon Seconds

AR2: Divan Uys

TMO: Christie du Preez

Bye: Stormers

African News Agency (ANA)





