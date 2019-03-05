JOHANNESBURG – South African referee Marius van der Westhuizen will take charge of the Super Rugby derby match between the Bulls and the Sharks at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday.
Another South African referee Rasta Rasivhenge will blow the clash between the Lions and Jaguares at Emirates Airline Park, also on Saturday.
The third local official to take the whistle is AJ Jacobs who will referee the Australian Conference derby featuring the Rebels and Brumbies.
Round 4 kicks off on Friday night with a mouth-watering New Zealand Conference derby between the Hurricanes and Highlanders in Wellington on Friday.
Weekend match official appointments:
Friday:
Hurricanes v Highlanders @ Westpac Stadium, Wellington
Referee: Damon Murphy
AR1: Brendon Pickerill
AR2: Nick Hogan
TMO: Shane McDermott
Rebels v Brumbies @ AAMI Park, Melbourne
Referee: AJ Jacobs
AR1: Glen Jackson
AR2: Graham Cooper
TMO: Ian Smith
Saturday:
Crusaders v Chiefs @ Christchurch Stadium, Christchurch
Referee: Brendon Pickerill
AR1: Damon Murphy
AR2: Nick Hogan
TMO: Shane McDermott
Blues v Sunwolves @ QBE Stadium, North Harbour
Referee: Mike Fraser
AR1: James Munro
AR2: Dan Waenga
TMO: Glenn Newman
Waratahs v Reds @ Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Referee: Glen Jackson
AR1: AJ Jacobs
AR2: Amy Perrett
TMO: James Leckie
Lions v Jaguares @ Emirates Airlines Park, Johannesburg
Referee: Rasta Rasivhenge
AR1: Cwengile Jadezweni
AR2: Griffin Colby
TMO: Willie Vos
Bulls v Sharks @ Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria
Referee: Marius van der Westhuizen
AR1: Egon Seconds
AR2: Divan Uys
TMO: Christie du Preez
Bye: Stormers
African News Agency (ANA)