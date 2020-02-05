John Dobson yesterday confirmed that Springbok and Stormers captain Siya Kolisi would face at least six to eight weeks on the sidelines after THAT tackle.
In their 27-0 humiliation of the Wellington Hurricanes, Kolisi was hit in a late tackle by Ricky Riccitelli, a malicious act that resulted in no consequences for the Canes hooker.
That’s obviously a big, big blow for the Stormers. Being without your World Cup-winning captain at the start of what could be a big year for them is as devastating as it is unnecessary. But it happened.
While Jaco Coetzee pulled his groin in the match, he will be good to go when the Bulls touch down in Cape Town.