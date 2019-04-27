Boasting four wins from as many encounters over their South African counterparts, the Bulls can undoubtedly claim they have the upper hand in the derbies. The impressive Bulls have already dispatched the Sharks and the Lions on their home turf in Durban and Johannesburg respectively.

A win over the Stormers will complete their hat-trick and would serve as a lovely memento along with their postcards of Table Mountain.

The Bulls, like their South African counterparts, have been unable to string more than back-to-back victories together in this year’s competition.

Their recent history of seven losses at Newlands may serve as an ominous warning of what they will face today.

But the Bulls have been able to find that extra gear when they go up against the other South African teams in this year’s competition.

Their 40-3 dismantling of the Stormers in the first round in Pretoria may seem like ages ago but it is a good indication of the damage they can inflict when they fire at all cylinders.

Handre Pollard will be key with the boot for the Bulls against the Stormers. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/EPA

The Stormers were rattled by the delay caused by an accident en route to Loftus, but a switched on Bulls team will be challenging to beat.

They are conference leaders by the narrowest of margins, and a win will put some daylight between them and the rest of the teams in the pool.

This will come in handy ahead of their tour of Australasia and as the competition nears the business end.

The Bulls will be buoyed by the return of inspirational Bok number eight Duane Vermeulen who will add some much-needed grunt up front.

They were tactically on point the last time they faced the Stormers with Bok flyhalf Handré Pollard, dictating the game with aplomb.

Some good go-forward ball, and an on-song Pollard could spell another rough day for the Stormers.

@ockertde



Saturday Independent

Like us on Facebook