Australia's Adam Ashley-Cooper scores a try during the 2015 Rugby World Cup. Photo: Reuters / Stefan Wermuth

SYDNEY – Adam Ashley-Cooper has signed a one-year contract with the New South Wales Waratahs, the Super Rugby club said Tuesday, as the veteran utility back pushes for selection for the World Cup in Japan. The 34-year-old, who had played for the Waratahs 61 times and has 117 caps for the Wallabies, has been plying his trade with Japan Top League side Kobe Steelers.

“Adam's record speaks for itself and you cannot replace the international experience that he brings to the team,” Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson said in a statement.

“His contracting supports our plan around managing our players better in 2019 and further creating depth in our squad.”

Adam Ashley-Cooper during a Wallabies training session in August 2016. Photo: Paul Miller/EPA

Ashley-Cooper - who was dropped from the Wallabies squad for their match against England in November alongside Kurtley Beale for bringing women into their hotel room earlier on the tour - is keen to play in his fourth Rugby World Cup.

If selected, he would join George Gregan as the only Australian to play in four of the tournaments.

The World Cup will be held in Japan from September 20 to November 2.

Agence France-Presse (AFP)