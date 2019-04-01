Bulls loose forward Marco van Staden has recovered from a shoulder injury. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Just as loadshedding has mercifully stayed away over the last week, so too will the Bulls welcome their own ‘Eskom’ from injury this week. Marco van Staden – nicknamed ‘Eskom’ because he tackles “your lights out” – has finally recovered from the long-term shoulder injury that has kept him out of Super Rugby so far this season.

The Springbok loose forward – who earned two Test caps last year – will be hoping to kick-start his bid for Rugby World Cup selection on Saturday, when the Bulls face the Jaguares at Loftus Versfeld (3.05pm kickoff).

Bulls team doctor Herman Rossouw said in an injury update on Monday that Van Staden will be one of three players who will be up for selection again this week, along with fellow flank Roelof Smit and hooker Jaco Visagie.

There was further good news on Springbok lock RG Snyman, especially with Lood de Jager being a long-term absentee.

“RG Snyman, Nic de Jager and Duncan Matthews have all completed their return to training (rehabilitation), and they will return to full training this week – not available for selection yet, but they will train fully with the team,” Rossouw said.

“Marco van Staden, Roelof Smit and Jaco Visagie played against the Boland in a warm-up match, and they came through the match very nicely. So, they will be available for selection this week for Coach Pote.

“Then, on Dayan van der Westhuizen got injured against the Chiefs two weeks ago. The scan revealed just a Grade Two tear to his knee ligament, and he is expected to be back on the pitch in about six weeks’ time.”





