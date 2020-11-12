Wandisile Simelane’s happy feet give the Lions some attacking rhythm

JOHANNESBURG - For many, Wandisile Simelane of the Lions has made the step up, his happy feet taking centre stage, dishing out Friday and Saturday night fever as he reaches new levels of confidence and fame. But this is not another Cinderella story – as well as the 22-year-old is doing right now taking on the gainline, scoring tries, assisting and defending, Simelane admits there is still much to improve and achieve individually and for his team. “Firstly, we got a young squad, which is brilliant,” said Simelane yesterday as another typical Highveld thunderstorm rolled in over Johannesburg. “It is a really, really good squad that we have. Anyone, any week, can play and play well, so we have a healthy competition ... “The big challenge for us is obviously to stay focussed,” he continued. “We are all aware that our systems are working and the coaches are aware that what we are doing is definitely working. We are just not winning. The big challenge for us is to stay focused and keep on believing that what we are doing is actually working and eventually, I believe in time, the results will come.” In this regard, the young centre is exact in his assessment. At times there has been brilliance to the Lions plays but there remains key moments that have allowed for a loss of concentration, with the game plan execution faltering as a result.

The Joburgers have lost within seven points on three occasions, losing in that manner to the Sharks, Stormers and most recently the Blue Bulls. Nevertheless, there is a confidence that exudes from the side, and individuals – such as Simelane, that this will change as a matter of fact.

Said Simelane: “We are athletes and we are competitive, and the supporters want us to win every single game, and we want to win every single game but obviously that hasn’t been the case …

“I am very confident that will change. We are pretty confident that what we are trying to achieve is definitely working. We just need to improve in what we are doing currently, and we believe that will pull us through.”

TRY OF THE WEEK | Super Rugby Unlocked Rd 5@LionsRugbyCo Courtnall Skosan got it started, but how much is Wandisile Simelane enjoying his season? Another superstar move from the youngster.#TryOfTheWeek #SuperRugby25Years #SuperRugbyUnlocked pic.twitter.com/6JgxuW8oZs — Super Rugby/Tri Nations (@SuperRugby) November 9, 2020

That belief in the system of play is not unfounded. It has tangible results. This past weekend, Simelane scored what many pundits and fans alike are punting as the try of the Super Rugby Unlocked season, when he flummoxed his way through the Bulls defence.

To the outside observer, it seemed to be a case of individual brilliance, the player with the X-factor making do with the little that he received to achieve the maximum result.

Not so, Simelane revealed – that try, though spectacular, was built on the team’s plans and their systems.

“It looks like an individual try, and I did have a bit to do but in terms of the assist it is exactly what we planned,” said the Jeppe High old boy.

“We knew that the Bulls had a strong kicking game, so we knew exactly what to do. When Morne (Steyn) kicked, every single player had a specific job and place to be at. I was where I was supposed to be at, (Courtnall Skosan) was where he was supposed to be and in terms of our plan it worked fantastically well.

“Ja, I had four, or five defenders to beat but it was an actual, planned team try.”

On Saturday, the Lions take on the Pumas (kick-off 4.30pm) in their last Super Rugby Unlocked fixture, before enjoying a bye the following week and beginning preparations for the Currie Cup campaign.

If he is selected today for this weekend’s fixture, and remains fit throughout the upcoming match schedule, there is no reason why Simelane’s upward curve cannot continue.

Moreover, if he maintains, refines and enhances his game in the current months, there is also no reason that Simelane won’t be dancing his way into the national setup and have a chance to show his talents, whether at Test level or as a tour member, against the British and Irish Lions next year.

