Waratahs celebrate Michael Hooper’s 150th Super Rugby match in style

MELBOURNE - The Waratahs ran the Western Force ragged in a 28-8 win on the Gold Coast on Friday to keep their playoff hopes alive in Super Rugby AU.

Alex Newsome, Jack Maddocks and Harry Johnson-Holmes scored the tries for the Waratahs, with young flyhalf Will Harrison booting 13 points off the tee at Robina Stadium.

Another two tries went begging in the second half, though, with Maddocks and teammate Jake Gordon's five-pointers ruled out by video review.

The rebuilding Waratahs, who smashed the Reds 45-12 last week, notched back-to-back wins for the first time in the five-team domestic competition to move to second, behind the Brumbies, with three rounds left before the playoffs.

The Melbourne Rebels can leapfrog both the Waratahs and Brumbies with victory over the Reds on Saturday.