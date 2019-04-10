Bulls fullback Warrick Gelant has been sidelined with a shoulder injury. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Okay, now this looks like a proper Bulls team that can be serious Super Rugby contenders. Coach Pote Human may be worrying about his lock crisis, but some of that concern would’ve been eased with the return of Springbok RG Snyman for Saturday’s clash against the Reds at Loftus Versfeld (5.15pm kickoff).

Snyman pushed hard for a Bok starting spot last year, but has been laid low by an ankle injury in 2019.

It’s a World Cup year, though, and the curly-haired giant will be keen to catch the eye of Rassie Erasmus immediately with a commanding performance against the Reds.

The same can be said about another injury returnee, Warrick Gelant, who has been out for a few weeks with a shoulder problem.

Apart from Willie le Roux as the incumbent, Curwin Bosch proved that he can also be in the mix for the Bok No 15 jersey with a thrilling display for the Sharks against the Lions last week.

So Gelant, who has all the tools to be the first-choice at Test level, will be relieved to be back on the pitch.

Human has opted to rest Duane Vermeulen as part of the Bok World Cup protocols, but in turn, captain Handre Pollard and centre Jesse Kriel are reintroduced after taking a break for the defeat to the Jaguares.

A somewhat forgotten Springbok, openside flank Marco van Staden, is also fit again, while Paul Schoeman gets a start at No 8 in place of Vermeulen.

Another man who will look to remind everyone of his ability is Ivan van Zyl, who regains the No 9 jersey from Embrose Papier.

Bulls Team

15 Warrick Gelant 14 Johnny Kotze 13 Jesse Kriel 12 Burger Odendaal 11 Jade Stighling 10 Handre Pollard (captain) 9 Ivan van Zyl 8 Paul Schoeman 7 Hanro Liebenberg 6 Marco van Staden 5 RG Snyman 4 Jannes Kirsten 3 Trevor Nyakane 2 Jaco Visagie 1 Lizo Gqoboka.

Bench: 16 Corniel Els 17 Simphiwe Matanzima 18 Wiehahn Herbst 19 Thembelani Bholi 20 Roelof Smit 21 Embrose Papier 22 Manie Libbok 23 Divan Rossouw.





