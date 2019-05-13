Coach Pote Human will be delighted to have Warrick Gelant in the mix, as he can provide a much-needed cutting edge to the Bulls attack. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

The Bulls may still be licking their wounds after being outplayed by the Crusaders, but it wasn’t an entirely blue Monday in Pretoria. Springbok fullback Warrick Gelant has been passed fit for the four-match tour of Australia and New Zealand, where they will take on the Rebels, Brumbies, Blues and Highlanders.

Gelant missed out on the 45-13 thrashing at the hands of the Crusaders at Loftus Versfeld last Friday night due to an illness, which saw Divan Rossouw wear the No 15 jersey.

Namibian-born Rossouw has also made the 27-man squad, while Manie Libbok will provide further fullback cover.

Coach Pote Human will be delighted to have Gelant in the mix, as he can provide a much-needed cutting edge to the Bulls attack, and has the ability to bring the likes of Rosko Specman and Cornal Hendricks into play.

Bulls v Crusaders | Super Rugby 2019 Rd 13 Highlights

A hat trick of tries from winger Sevu Reece has led the @crusadersrugby to an impressive 45-13 win over the @BlueBullsRugby in Pretoria.#SuperRugby #BULvCRU pic.twitter.com/NTq1pDOMJ5 — Super Rugby (@SuperRugby) May 10, 2019

The forwards group has a familiar look to it, although Afrikaans newspaper Rapport stated at the weekend that Springbok No 8 Duane Vermeulen is set to return home after the Australian matches as part of his resting protocols.

Captain Handre Pollard is also set to miss one game on the trip for the same reason.

Bulls Squad

Forwards: Schalk Brits, Trevor Nyakane, Duane Vermeulen, Simphiwe Matanzima, Lizo Gqoboka, Conraad van Vuuren, Wiehahn Herbst, Johan Grobbelaar, Jaco Visagie, Jannes Kirsten, Hanro Liebenberg, RG Snyman, Paul Schoeman, Marco van Staden, Jason Jenkins.

Backs: Burger Odendaal, Handre Pollard (captain), Rosko Specman, Manie Libbok, Johnny Kotze, Dylan Sage, Divan Rossouw, Andre Warner, Ivan van Zyl, Warrick Gelant, Embrose Papier, Cornal Hendricks.





IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook