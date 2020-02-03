WATCH: Jaco Kriel has officially rejoined the Lions









Springbok flank Jaco Kriel has officially rejoined the Lions from Gloucester. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix Springbok flank Jaco Kriel has officially rejoined the Lions from Gloucester. The 30-year-old who has played 11 Tests for the Boks started his new job at the Lions on Monday morning. In a social media message, Kriel said: “I’m sitting in my car on the way to my new job. I want to let you know I’ve joined the Lions for the next three years. It’s good to be home ... where I’m starting a new journey. I’ve missed the boys.” Kriel, who played 71 Super Rugby matches for the Lions between 2011 and 2018, joined former Lions boss Johan Ackermann at Gloucester in England in 2018. Injuries though meant he only played for the English club on a handful of occasions. There's no place like home 🦁❤#LionsPride pic.twitter.com/XrT53OiO4j — Emirates Lions (@LionsRugbyCo) February 3, 2020

Kriel will bring much-needed experience to the Lions loose-trio department, which is now minus the injured Warren Whiteley and Kwagga Smith, who is playing in Japan.

The Lions kicked off their 2020 Super Rugby challenge with a disappointing 38-8 defeat by the Jaguares in Buenos Aires on Sunday but will look to hit back when they host the Reds at Ellis Park this Saturday, with kick off at 3pm.

Experienced scrumhalf Ross Cronje is also back in the mix after sitting out with an injury over the last few weeks, while it is not yet known whether the Lions will be able to consider another former enforcer in Willem Alberts, who has also rejoined his old team, from Stade Francais.

And in a further boost to the team, fullback Andries Coetzee has returned to the Lions set-up after playing in Japan in the off-season and is sure to be available for selection this week.

@jacq_west





IOL Sport