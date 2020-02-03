Springbok flank Jaco Kriel has officially rejoined the Lions from Gloucester.
The 30-year-old who has played 11 Tests for the Boks started his new job at the Lions on Monday morning.
In a social media message, Kriel said: “I’m sitting in my car on the way to my new job. I want to let you know I’ve joined the Lions for the next three years. It’s good to be home ... where I’m starting a new journey. I’ve missed the boys.”
Kriel, who played 71 Super Rugby matches for the Lions between 2011 and 2018, joined former Lions boss Johan Ackermann at Gloucester in England in 2018. Injuries though meant he only played for the English club on a handful of occasions.
There's no place like home 🦁❤#LionsPride pic.twitter.com/XrT53OiO4j— Emirates Lions (@LionsRugbyCo) February 3, 2020