“This is a very exciting time for me to be joining a club with such a great history and standing in English rugby,” says Stephan Lewies. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

LONDON – South African lock Stephan Lewies has become the latest player to join Harlequins ahead of next season. Wednesday also saw the English Premiership side announce that Leicester flank Will Evans and Newcastle second row Glen Young will arrive at the London club in time for the 2019/20 campaign.

Lewies, 27, is currently on loan at Super Rugby side the Lions in Johannesburg from the Sharks, who are based in Durban.

He was called up to the Springbok squad for the Test against Scotland in Port Elizabeth during June 2014, and has also represented South Africa A.

Harlequins head coach Paul Gustard told the club’s website: “Stephan is an intelligent and hard-working lock who we know will add real quality at the club.”

Lewies added: “This is a very exciting time for me to be joining a club with such a great history and standing in English rugby, but also one that is on a new journey with a new head of rugby who, like me, is incredibly ambitious.

“I am coming to Harlequins to win things, and I look forward to getting started next season.”

This week had already seen Quins make a flurry of announcements regarding new players for next season, with Argentina’s Martin Landajo and Santiago Garcia Botta, Italy centre Michele Campagnaro and Wales hooker Scott Baldwin all on their way to the club’s Stoop Ground.

Harlequins are currently third in the 12-team Premiership, with the top four at the end of the regular season qualifying for the title-deciding playoffs.

AFP