WATCH: Stormers adapting to defending during social distancing

Stormers adapting to defending during social distancing

Like most sports around the globe, Super Rugby has been suspended as the coronavirus pandemic has taken hold of the world.

The Cape side, in recent weeks have been using various exercises and training to keep themselves fit as they wait for the season to resume. The Stormers are having to use novel ways to make sure their ability to defend doesn't diminish during lockdown.





Stomers defense coach Norman Laker says training is proving difficult because players can't have contact.





"From a defense point of view that's I think the most difficult part in lockdown to train because obviously you have social distancing and there is absolutely nothing you can do, except up-downs or burpees or a little bit of wrestling making sure the guy is prepared physically for the game, when it comes to defense."





Stormers back Ruhan Nel says the extend time off the field is allowing the team to focus on things they may have been able to address if the season was on.





"It's been six weeks now and I think we can obviously work on a couple of things that you wouldn't have necessarily had time to work on during the in-season. When we get back it will be a couple of weeks for the boys to get reconditioned on the field but I think the motivation to start playing again is obviously (there), that hunger and that desire is there, I believe from every single rugby player in the country."





There has been reports that Super Rugby will get underway in New Zealand first but there has been no confirmation of dates as yet.





