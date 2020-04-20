WATCH: We have to go with the bounce of the ball during Covid-19 says Roberts

CAPE TOWN – Stormers centre Jamie Roberts on Monday shared a video clip with his teammates and supporters in an attempt at motivating everybody to stay the course while fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. South African health authorities on Monday reported 3 158 positive cases of the coronavirus with a total of 54 deaths. Covid-19 statistics released on Monday showing 3 158 positive cases of the coronavirus with a total of 54 deaths. Since the lockdown came into effect, Roberts – a qualified medical doctor - has been assisting with the UK National Health Service’s fight against the coronavirus. “It’s been great fun going around meeting some great people and working with the NHS, learning about how they’re adapting during this difficult time,” said Roberts in the brief video. The Stormers midfielder stayed with the theme of ‘adapting’ to the changing times, saying: “I guess we (the players) all have to adapt. Certainly, training has had to adapt.”

Like many athletes during lockdown, Roberts has been keeping fit while maintaining physical distancing protocols and using whatever equipment, makeshift or not, is available.

“I’ve been training in the park with my resistance bands, doing lengths of the fields with different speeds.”

“Motivation can be quite difficult,” he chuckled, adding: “But as I said, you’ve got to change, you’ve got to adapt, and go with the bounce of the ball.”

Roberts is recording his experiences working with the NHS during the pandemic on his newly-launched blog called Doc Roberts' Blog.

Here, he hopes to give insight into how the National Health Service (NHS) in Cardiff is adapting during the Covid-19 crisis.

