PRETORIA – Emboldened by their recent unbeaten record in New Zealand, the Bulls will give themselves a chance of causing an upset over the Hurricanes in Wellington in their Super Rugby quarter-final clash on Saturday (9.35am SA time). The Bulls will take further confidence from their travel record in this year’s competition, in which they have lost just three out of eight matches on the road.

Bulls coach Pote Human said that last weekend’s seven-try victory over the Lions to book their first playoff berth since 2013 was the perfect boost ahead of their clash against one of the pace-setting sides.

“We will play the way we want to play, they are a very good side, they boast the most wins in the competition so far,” Human said of the Hurricanes.

“It is going to be difficult; we got confidence after our two games in New Zealand against the Blues and the Highlanders, as well as the great win on Saturday (against the Lions) will help the guys.”

The Bulls may not have taken the easiest route towards reaching the knockout stage of the competition thanks to inconsistent performances throughout the campaign.

But the Bulls have reached the first significant stop in a journey they hope will end in the final with a fourth Super Rugby title.

They have finally found some momentum, and if Saturday’s clash against the Lions is anything to go by, they might just pull a rabbit out of the hat.

“From the start of this competition, I said it would only be a great season if we win the tournament,” Human said.

“We’ve got a ticket for the quarter-finals and now we must use it; there is no motivation needed.

“If you are not motivated to play against the Hurricanes in Wellington, trying to beat them, then you don’t belong here.”

The Bulls have the odds stacked against them travelling to New Zealand to face the Hurricanes, who have won three out for their last four encounters against the Pretoria side.

Human and his charges can have every reason to celebrate reaching one of the goals they set at the start of the year, but they have no intention of making the quarter finals their final destination.

“It will be much better if we can remain unbeaten in New Zealand after this weekend, but it is a confidence boost for us,” Human said.

