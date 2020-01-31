CAPE TOWN – There will be no shortage of things to grab and hold everybody’s attention when the Stormers host the Hurricanes in their Super Rugby-opener at Newlands tomorrow (3.05pm kick-off).
This could be a big year for the Stormers.
Not only is it their last year at Newlands, but they also have the most Springboks of all the South African teams - Springboks who won the World Cup, by the way (just in case you forgot).
Then there’s the draw, and it’s a favourable one, with the Cape side playing their first six games in South Africa, four of those at Newlands.
This Stormers team features 10 Springboks, seven of them World Cup-winners, and one British & Irish Lion in Jamie Roberts.