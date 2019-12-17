CAPE TOWN – World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi is one of eight Springboks who have signed contract extensions with Western Province Rugby and will play for the Stormers in 2020 and beyond.
World Rugby Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Bongi Mbonambi, Scarra Ntubeni, Frans Malherbe, Damian Willemse and Dillyn Leyds have all joined Kolisi and a host of other talented players in committing to the Stormers until 2021.
These Springboks will form the core of a competitive Stormers squad going forward, along with Junior Springbok captains Salmaan Moerat and Ernst van Rhyn, who have also signed extensions.
Props Kwenzo Blose, Leon Lyons and Neethling Fouche, locks JD Schickerling and Chris van Zyl, loose forwards Juarno Augustus, Ben-Jason Dixon, Johan du Toit and Nama Xaba and backs Sergeal Petersen, Edwill van der Merwe, Dan du Plessis, Jean-Luc du Plessis and Sihle Njezula have all signed new contracts with Western Province Rugby.
These extensions further strengthen the Stormers' playing stocks, with players such as Springboks Herschel Jantjies and Wilco Louw still under current contracts, along with players such as Cobus Wiese, Jaco Coetzee and Ruhan Nel.