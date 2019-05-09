Warren Whiteley (left) and Malcolm Marx both make a return for the Lions. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Warren Whiteley has made a timely return as his team are preparing to face the Waratahs at Ellis Park on Saturday. Whiteley was training fully and expected to make an return soon after a knee cartilage problem ruled him out of the match against the Crusaders 10 days ago.

The inspirational skipper has been on the sidelines quite a bit this season. He was out for several weeks with a chest injury prior to his latest absense.

@WarrenWhiteley is fit and back in charge of the @LionsRugbyCo for their match against the @NSWWaratahs on Saturday. Marx, Skosan and Vorster also back and exciting flank Vincent Tshituka too. @IOLsport pic.twitter.com/F5itGmtm39 — Jacques vdWesthuyzen (@jacq_west) May 9, 2019

No doubt the team and fans alike will be breathing a sigh of relief as Whiteley makes a welcome return.

Whiteley's inclusion isn't the only good news. Malcolm Marx is back as well as Courtnal Skosan and Harold Vorster.

#LIOvWAR | @WarrenWhiteley will lead the @emirates Lions when they run out to face the Waratahs in the Vodacom Super Rugby match at Emirates Airline Park on Saturday. Also back in action with Whiteley are @M_marxi2, @Skosan14 and @HaroldVorster.#LionsPride pic.twitter.com/RSJv3rUCCW — Emirates Lions (@LionsRugbyCo) May 9, 2019

Marx's comes back after a two week break, he returned home before the Lions could play the Crusaders as stipulated by Springbok management.

Fans will also get to see the likes of exciting flank Vincent Tshituka for the game this weekend.

IOL Sport

Like us on Facebook