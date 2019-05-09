Warren Whiteley (left) and Malcolm Marx both make a return for the Lions. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Warren Whiteley has made a timely return as his team are preparing to face the Waratahs at Ellis Park on Saturday. 

Whiteley was training fully and expected to make an return soon after a knee cartilage problem ruled him out of the match against the Crusaders 10 days ago.

The inspirational skipper has been on the sidelines quite a bit this season. He was out for several weeks with a chest injury prior to his latest absense. 

No doubt the team and fans alike will be breathing a sigh of relief as Whiteley makes a welcome return. 

Whiteley's inclusion isn't the only good news. Malcolm Marx is back as well as Courtnal Skosan and Harold Vorster. 

Marx's comes back after a two week break, he returned home before the Lions could play the Crusaders as stipulated by Springbok management. 

Fans will also get to see the likes of exciting flank Vincent Tshituka for the game this weekend.

IOL Sport

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter