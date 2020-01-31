Who will win top-notch derby in Durban?









Aphelele Fassi is the quickest back in the land. Photo: Samuel Shivambu BackpagePix South Africa’s Super Rugby challenge kicks off this evening in Durban with a top-notch derby between the Sharks and Bulls that should quicken the pulse of any fan. Mike Greenaway says the Sharks will win, while Jacques van der Westhuyzen believes it will be Bulls. Here’s why ... Why the Sharks will win (Mike Greenaway) Dawn of a new era: Anybody who has had anything to do with the Sharks this year will testify that something exciting is brewing in the Shark Tank. The troubled Robert du Preez reign has been consigned to history and Sean Everitt has come in like a breath of fresh air. The hunger and energy in the squad are palpable and I am certain this team is going to hit the ground running tonight. This Sharks team is significantly younger than the Bulls and I think their enthusiasm will sweep the visitors off their feet. Underrated forwards: The perception is that because the brutish Sharks pack of 2019 has been denuded by off-season departures, the Bulls will bully the Sharks forwards tonight. It was similarly argued that the Stormers pack would subdue the Sharks at Superhero Sunday a fortnight ago, but that did not happen. The truth is that the Sharks have been getting drilled by the excellent Brent Janse van Rensburg for over four months now, and the former Griquas coach has worked wonders. The Sharks won’t go backwards and quite possibly could move in the opposite direction.

Sizzling backs: The Sharks quite possibly have the best backline in Super Rugby this year, spearheaded by World Cup final stars Makazole Mapimpi and Lukhanyo Am, the pair who combined to score arguably the most famous try in Springbok history. At flyhalf, I am certain that the mercurial Curwin Bosch is going to have a cracking season now that he has a coach who backs him. Blockbusting Andre Esterhuizen is in a mean mood as he finishes up at the Sharks but, for me, the one to watch tonight is fullback Aphelele Fassi, the quickest back in the land.

Trevor Nyakane is fit again to take his place on the Bulls bench. Photo: BackpagePix

Fortress Kings Park: The Sharks have been training in scorching heat since October last year. New recruit from Bloemfontein, Ox Nche, says he has almost been in tears because of the suffocating humidity. It truly is a serious factor and the Sharks are way more used to it than the Bulls. It is relevant, too, that this match is being played on 31 January, the earliest that a competitive rugby match has ever been played in South Africa. Super Rugby kicks off earlier and earlier each year and I think this match is a week or two too early for the Bulls.

Tour appetiser: The humidity will hardly have cleared on this match and the Sharks will be on a plane to New Zealand for their match next Saturday against the Highlanders, the first of four in Australasia.

While the players this week have said they have both eyes firmly on the Bulls, they surely are aware that a loss tonight would impact seriously on morale as they head off on a very tough tour.

Unquestionably the Sharks want to win tonight and be all smiles when they board that plane tomorrow.

Why the Bulls will win

(Jacques van der Westhuyzen)

The mystery factor: It’s coach Pote Human’s second year in charge and he would have learned a great deal about Super Rugby and his players in his first year in charge last year. What will he and his coaching team have come up with in terms of their game plan during the off-season? Will they play tight, conservative rugby or look to run the ball? They didn’t give much away at Superhero Sunday and will look to surprise the Sharks away from home first-up. There are also several players in the Bulls team who the Sharks won’t know too much about.

Experience: We’ve seen time and again that in Super Rugby experience is everything, and the Bulls have plenty of it going into this game. There will perhaps be a few out there who won’t agree with some of the selections made by Human, but he has backed a few seasoned players to help get his team across the line. Flyhalf Morne Steyn, lock Juandre Kruger and loose forward Joshua Strauss have heaps of experience, and they fill key positions in the team where their leadership and decision-making will be key.

Impact off the bench: Rassie Erasmus’ successful use of six forwards on his Bok bench at last year’s World Cup in Japan hasn’t gone unnoticed, and Human has gone the same route for today. He has picked just two backs on his bench and stated openly that he believes the battle will be won upfront in the hot and humid conditions of Durban. Being able to send on a full front row, including the experienced and fit-again Trevor Nyakane, two locks and a loose forward, could be a game-changer. Also, exciting young flyhalf Manie Libbok should provide some late spark at the back.

History: The Bulls are undefeated in their last nine games against the Sharks; a 16-16 draw in March 2016 their only blemish in that run. Also, the Bulls won five of their six SA derbies last season, their most derby wins in a single campaign since 2013 (seven wins), so Human’s players should be brimming with confidence and belief going into this fixture. They will also have last year’s late escape in Durban (a 19-16 win) at the back of their minds. If any team has a hold over the Sharks it is the Bulls, and the home team’s players will be very aware of the history between them.

Potent back three: If the Bulls get on top up-front, and there is every chance they will, it will allow the dangerous back division, and especially the back three of Warrick Gelant, Cornal Hendricks and Rosko Specman, to do their thing. All three players are full of running and dangerous in space, with Gelant full of confidence following his stint with the World Cup-winning Boks, while Hendricks and Specman are try-hungry predators and no doubt keen to join Gelant in the Bok set-up in 2020.

@jacq_west

Mike Greenaway





The Star