It was an error in the Six Nations encounter between Ireland and Scotland that prompted the South African to write about the topic in his column for the Daily Telegraph.
In that piece, it was something that happened in the first quarter that formed the focus of Kaplan’s column.
As Scotland No 8 Nick Haining took the ball into contact, the ball was ripped from his grasp by Josh van der Flier, with the ball then landing on Haining’s back as he went down. While on the ground, Haining then turned and placed the ball back onto his side, an illegal action that went unnoticed by referee Mathieu Raynal.
To make matters worse, Raynal then proceeded to penalise Ireland for an infringement and awarded Scotland a penalty (kind of reminds you of that Sam Whitelock moment in the Hurricanes’ Super Rugby semi-final against the Crusaders last year). Yes, nothing really came of it. Unlike what went down in Christchurch last season, this didn’t happen in the dying moments of a knock-out game. It didn’t see one team allowed to hold onto a narrow lead that could have been turned around, as was the case in that semi. But, as Kaplan also pointed out, it could have been a pivotal moment in the game. And that’s the point.