Stormers prop Wilco Louw scores a try against Bulls in the Super 15 at Newlands Stadium Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN – Stormers and Springbok prop Wilco Louw will be released early from his contract with Western Province Rugby to join English club Harlequins at the end of the Super Rugby season. The tighthead, who has amassed 48 caps for the Stormers, 57 for Western Province and 13 for the Springboks, has been granted an early release from his contract with Western Province Rugby.

Stormers coach John Dobson said that he is grateful that they came to an agreement with the powerhouse front-rower, who has shown his scrummaging prowess on the international stage after making his debut in the Boks’ 24-25 Rugby Championship loss to New Zealand back in 2017.

“While we did not want to stand in Wilco’s way, we also know that he has a huge role to play in our Super Rugby campaign this season and we are happy that we have an agreement which allows him to focus on his rugby.

“Wilco has been a selfless servant of Western Province and the Stormers and we are all hoping that he will be able to end his time here on a high as we all look to make the most of the final Super Rugby season at Newlands.”