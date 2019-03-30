As always the Sharks will rely on Beast Mtawarira to get a positive result for his team. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Trevor Nyakane The beefy boys do not always get the credit they deserve but without their grunt, the backs would be unable to provide the flair.

Springbok prop Trevor Nyakane is looking increasingly comfortable at tighthead anchoring the Bulls scrum.

The Bulls won the scrum battle against the Sharks in the previous encounter with Nyakane playing a pivotal role.

As his confidence grows the itch to score his first try for the Bulls and bust a move will be intensifying.

He may soon be due to rest but in a World Cup year, it will be difficult to convince him to take a breather.

Trevor Nyakane (L) will be key in helping his team get over the line against the Sharks. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Embrose Papier

The nippy scrumhalf is back in the starting XV and will be looking to stake his claim on the number nine jersey.

Ivan van Zyl looked vulnerable against the Chiefs with his tactical kicking adding to the pressure instead of relieving it.

Papier has been the standout halfback for the Bulls so far this season and could play an important role in taking some of the decision making away from Handré Pollard on his outside.

A sniping run or two could prove decisive in a match where both teams will be desperate to win.

Handre' Pollard

Pollard is the first name Bulls coach Pote Human writes down when he makes his team selections.

Much of the Bulls’ gameplan revolves around the Springbok flyhalf who has to decide when to play for position or send the ball wide to the outside backs.

Pollard has played his part with aplomb this season and has been instrumental in the Bulls’ three victories so far.

He won the battle of the flyhalves the last time around where he overshadowed Robert du Preez at Loftus.

Today’s match will be telling with the Bulls going into the game as underdogs and with that, a lot of the pressure will be on Pollard to get them into the right areas.

Handre Pollard can dictate the game for the Bulls. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix





