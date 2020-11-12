Willem Alberts back in Lions starting side for Pumas cat fight

JOHANNESBURG - A handful of returning players to the fold has resulted in Emirates Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen opting with his rotation policy in selecting the matchday 23 for their encounter against the Pumas this weekend.

Veteran Willem Alberts re-enters the starting XV after a hiatus of four weeks, missing the Stormers, cancelled Cheetahs, Griquas and Bulls games. His selection sees one of the Lions' stalwarts, Marvin Orie, moved onto the bench. So too will Springbok prop Ruan Dreyer receive a start ahead of Sti Sithole, while lock Reinhard Nothnagel rotates with Ruben Schoeman, who gets a well-deserved day off after his exploits this past month.

In the backline, scrumhalf Morne van der Berg, who has had a stellar SuperRugby Unlocked campaign thus far, will also have the opportunity for some rest and relaxation, watching from the bleachers as Springbok Ross Cronje takes over No 9 jumper for the encounter. Andre Warner will deputise from the bench.

The Lions confirmed on Thursday that exciting utility back Gianni Lombard will be out for nine months and that Tiaan Swanepoel will be taking over his position at fullback this weekend as EW Viljoen has only returned to training this past weekend.

The encounter against the Pumas on Saturday (kick off 4.30pm) will be the last match for the Lions of SuperRugby Unlocked as they enjoy a bye next week and begin their preparations for the Currie Cup, which starts at the end of November.