Winger Hendricks commits 'immediate future' to Bulls

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG – The Blue Bulls on Friday announced the contract extension of winger Cornal Hendricks. The Bulls did not disclose the length of the 32-year-old’s contract, instead saying Hendricks had ‘committed his immediate future to the Bulls’. Blue Bulls director of rugby Jake White said: “Cornal offers the full package and is the epitome of what a world class wing should be. “He has an amazing work rate and is one of the best finishers in the country. His approach and attitude to the game, his team and life in general is an example for anybody. We are proud to have him pledge the next part of his rugby journey with us.”

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

In 2016 he signed a two-year contract for Western Province, but Hendricks was diagnosed with a serious heart condition and did not make any appearances for the Cape outfit.

Last month, the Bulls lost flyhalf Manie Libbok to the Sharks.

The Bulls also recently confirmed its coaching staff for the new season.

Former head coach Nollis Marais will be the breakdown specialist - a new position created by the Bulls.

Joey Mongalo, will be the defence coach, after a decade with the Lions. He served in several roles including defence and attack for the Super Rugby, Currie Cup, SuperSport Rugby Challenge and junior teams where he assisted in winning silverware including back-to-back SA Rugby Under-19 Championship titles.

African News Agency (ANA)