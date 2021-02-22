WP Rugby kicks off new era at Cape Town Stadium

CAPE TOWN - Western Province Rugby announced they will play the the Cheetahs at Cape Town Stadium this coming Saturday as they usher in a new era. The World Cup venue will be their home-base for the foreseeable future and the Cape side will host the Cheetahs in a preparation match ahead of the new season. WP’s last game at Newlands was a loss to the Sharks in the Currie Cup semi-final. For now fans will have to wait to attend games at the iconic stadium due to lockdown regulations in place to due to the coronavirus pandemic. Stormers coach John Dobson said that his squad has been training regularly at Cape Town Stadium over the last year and are looking forward to making it their home.

“It is a privilege for us to play and train at a world-class stadium and the players are very familiar with the venue.

“We cannot wait for the Faithful to be able to join us at our new home and to see the stands full of our passionate supporters,” he said.

Western Province Rugby chairman Ebrahim Rasool said that the move to Cape Town Stadium signals the start of an exciting new future for both the Stormers and Western Province.

“We aspire to be world-class teams and brands, so it is fitting that we should play in a world-class stadium where our Faithful supporters can enjoy an unrivalled experience. We all look forward to sharing many happy memories at Cape Town Stadium,” he said.

Lesley de Reuck, CEO of the Cape Town Stadium said that having the Stormers and Western Province as anchor tenants is the realisation of a long-term vision.

“The DHL Stormers and DHL Western Province are sports teams that are synonymous with Cape Town and the passion of its people. We are thrilled to welcome the players, coaches, staff and supporters to Cape Town Stadium and could not be more excited about our future together,” he said.

IOL Sport