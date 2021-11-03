Tiaan Swanepoel, Willem Alberts make welcome return from injury for Lions

Johannesburg - There was some excellent news and a bit of not-so-great news on Wednesday when the Emirates Lions updated their injury list for the next batch of United Rugby Championship (URC) fixtures, to be held at the end of the month. As expected, and reported in late October, the man with the massive boot, Tiaan Swanepoel and the ‘Bone Collector’ Willem Alberts are both fit and ready to play after long-term injuries. Both the utility-back and the utility-forward could, therefore, be ready to face Cardiff Rugby at Emirates Airline Park on November 28.

It will be a massive boon for head coach Ivan van Rooyen’s squad if they remain fit between now and then, as Swanepoel can slot in at full-back and will bolstered the team’s options at flyhalf after the injuries to Jordan Hendrikse and Eddie Fouche; and the departures of Springbok Elton Jantjies and the talented Gianni Lombard. Speaking of Hendrikse, that’s where the bad news comes in. The 21-year-old fractured his ankle during the loss to Scarlets at the beginning of October. What was initially reported as a three-month injury, has now been extended for a further five months, according to the statement released by the union.

It is an unfortunate development as Hendrikse’s performances up until his side-lining had been generating a healthy dose of debate and interest from pundits and supporters alike. Fouche, meanwhile, is also expected to be ready for the next round of matches, further bolstering the No 10 position, which had been deputised admirably by EW Viljoen during the crisis at flyhalf that occurred while the Lions were on their European Tour in October. The return of veteran Alberts will also be welcomed. The former Bok has been preferred in selection by Van Rooyen in the second-row and with the MCL injury to lock Pieter-Jansen van Vuren expected to be resolved only by late December, the burly forward could once again find himself selected in that position for the upcoming games.