Thursday, April 21, 2022

Toulon suffer blow as Cheslin Kolbe sidelined with broken thumb

FILE - Toulon's South African winger Cheslin Kolbe hands off Lyon's Fijian wing Noa Seru Nakaitaci during their French Top 14 rugby union match at the Matmut Stadium de Gerland in Lyon, eastern France, on April 2, 2022. Photo: Oliver Chassignole/AFP

Published 3h ago

Toulon — Toulon were dealt a hammerblow on Thursday with news that South African winger Cheslin Kolbe will be sidelined for "several weeks" with a broken thumb.

The 28-year-old World Cup winner sustained the injury in an European Challenge Cup match against Treviso last weekend.

Kolbe underwent a "successful" operation Wednesday, but will be "kept out of action for several weeks", the club said in a statement.

Kolbe will miss out on the showdown with his former club Toulouse on Saturday, a match that has been moved to a 60,000 sell-out Stade Velodrome in Marseille.

He will also be a bystander as Toulon battle to make the top six play-off places in the Top 14. They currently sit ninth on 51 points, five points from Racing 92 in sixth.

The last remaining Top 14 matches of the regulation season after Toulouse are against Bordeaux-Begles, Pau and Racing, while Toulon also take on London Irish in the quarter-final of the Challenge Cup on May 8.

AFP

