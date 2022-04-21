Toulon suffer blow as Cheslin Kolbe sidelined with broken thumb

Toulon — Toulon were dealt a hammerblow on Thursday with news that South African winger Cheslin Kolbe will be sidelined for "several weeks" with a broken thumb. The 28-year-old World Cup winner sustained the injury in an European Challenge Cup match against Treviso last weekend.

Kolbe underwent a "successful" operation Wednesday, but will be "kept out of action for several weeks", the club said in a statement. Kolbe will miss out on the showdown with his former club Toulouse on Saturday, a match that has been moved to a 60,000 sell-out Stade Velodrome in Marseille. He will also be a bystander as Toulon battle to make the top six play-off places in the Top 14. They currently sit ninth on 51 points, five points from Racing 92 in sixth.