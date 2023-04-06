Toulouse have threats that come from everywhere, says Sharks' Yannick Bru

Cape Town — Unlike Munster who only has a couple of players that can turn a rugby game on its head, Toulouse possesses a number of guys that can put the Sharks to bed. Therefore, they will have to be at their defensive best against the French giants, Sharks assistant coach and former France international Yannick Bru warned ahead of the Champions Cup clash on Saturday in Toulouse.

The Sharks beat Munster this past weekend to progress to the quarter-final versus Toulouse and Bru indicated that the five-time Champions Cup winners' game-breakers will put the team to the test. "Munster doesn't have world-class players in each position but that is the case with Toulouse. I know the dangers come from everywhere," Bru, a former Toulouse player, told French radio station RMC Sport. They won't just have to look after hot-stepping halfbacks Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack but winger Matthis Lebel looked dangerous against the Bulls.

And then there's the accurate boot of fullback Thomas Ramos that will punish the Sharks if they concede penalties anywhere within striking distance from the posts. It's been tough traveling for the Durban side to France. They had to fly in two separate groups and on top of that, the injuries to two of their key players will hamper them further. Boks Eben Etzebeth (lock) and Jaden Hendrikse (scrumhalf) are not available for Saturday's match. Etzebeth's knowledge of French conditions and specifically Toulouse would've been a big asset to the side.

And after their trip lasted almost 24 hours, they'll only have a couple of training sessions to get ready for the Toulouse challenge. "We don't complain, but the players' comfort comes second. It's pointless to say we travel in business class," Bru added.

With the team arriving late in France and without two of their top players, they will already be back to the wall in the top-eight clash. And like Bru pointed out, the threats of Toulouse will have to be kept in check from the get-go if they want to win this game to make more history in the Champions Cup.