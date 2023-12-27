Rugby giants Toulouse and Toulon have been fined for lack of financial transparency over the transfer two years ago of the Springboks’ World Cup winning winger Cheslin Kolbe, the French national league (LNR) announced. Toulouse were fined €50,000 (R1,126,449) and Toulon €70,000 (R1,577,028) for "failure to comply with the general obligation of transparency and cooperation" linked to the salary cap, the LNR said.

The sanction relates to the transfer of the 30-year-old from Toulouse in 2021, where he won the European title and the Top 14 championship twice during four seasons, to Toulon. Toulon said in a statement they reserved the right to appeal the fine. Kolbe left Toulon for Japanese side Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath after the World Cup, where South Africa successfully defended their title. Kolbe played a crucial role in the Boks match to the Webb-Ellis trophy.

There was speculation that he would be making a return to the Stormers in Cape Town, but that move didn’t materialise.