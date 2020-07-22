Tributes pour in for SA ’refereeing Madiba’

CAPE TOWN – World Rugby boss Sir Billy Beaumont and SA Rugby president Mark Alexander were among those who paid tribute yesterday to the late Paul Dobson. The well-known referee, historian, author, coach, teacher and journalist passed away late on Monday night at the age of 84 after a short illness. We mourn the passing of a great man of South African rugby; referee, author, historian, mentor, friend to all, Paul Dobson, who passed away yesterday afternoon after a short illness. pic.twitter.com/nkVdWfomOx — Springboks (@Springboks) July 21, 2020 Alexander said: “Rugby has lost a giant. Paul’s contribution to the game was extraordinary. Paul was a legend in the global refereeing community; he was recognised for his services to the game by World Rugby in 2012 and was the fountain of all knowledge on SA Rugby history in all communities.” Perhaps the most telling tribute was one on Twitter by SA referee Stuart Berry: “Paul was SA’s refereeing Madiba. A special person who saw such good in everyone. A true role model to many of us.” SA’s refereeing Madiba. A special person who saw such good in everyone. A true role model to many of us.... https://t.co/HrJAsbCT07 — Stuart Berry (@stu_berry) July 20, 2020 Beaumont also took to Twitter to extend his condolences.

“Deeply sad to hear about Paul Dobson’s death. He was an honoured recipient of the World Rugby Referee Award for outstanding service in 2012.”

Deeply saddened to hear of Paul Dobson’s passing. A terrific person, totally passionate about the practice and history of refereeing. Deserving recipient of the World Rugby referee award for distinguished service in 2012. My thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. — Sir Bill Beaumont (@BillBeaumont) July 20, 2020

Dobson was a teacher at Diocesan College in Rondebosch for 29 years.

He also made his mark as a referee and served in various administrative capacities at national and regional level.

His profound knowledge of the laws of the game came to the fore as he mentored people selflessly.

Andy Colquhoun, SA Rugby’s General Manager: Communications, was heartbroken.

“Paul was my hero as much for the man he was, as for all his accomplishments and contributions to rugby - he was just an extraordinarily good man.

“He was the first man to compile a list of all black rugby players before 1992, and had a phenomenal memory for anecdotes and stories.”

Dobson is survived by his wife Margaret and children John (Stormers coach), Anne and Clare.

