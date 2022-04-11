Tuks outplay UJ in Varsity Cup Jukskei derby

Centurion — University of Pretoria (Tuks) booked their spot in the Varsity Cup semi-finals with a 36-19 victory over University of Johannesburg (UJ) in Johannesburg on Monday. The visiting Tuks side outscored UJ by five tries to three as they were rewarded with their attacking style in a good showcase of running rugby.

Tuks opened the scoring with a penalty from fullback Stephan Coetzee, before they added a try through centre Zander Reynders moments later to open an 8-0 lead after 12 minutes. UJ responded in the 24th minute as they mauled the ball over the line, with the try scored by hooker Darnell Osuagwu. Flyhalf Jonathan Viljoen added the conversion to make it 8-7. ALSO READ: Shimlas fight off Tuks to book Varsity Cup semi-final spot

Tuks were over again for another try as scrumhalf Bernard van der Linde burst through a tackle to dot the ball down on the line. Coetzee made it 15-7 with the conversion. After the break, UJ hit back with another try from Osuagwu following a quick tap from five metres out. Viljoen was on target with the conversion again as the hosts pulled within a point of Tuks (15-14). Tuks responded immediately from the kick-off as flank Stephan Smit barged his way over for a try, with Coetzee nailing the conversion to put his side back into a healthy lead (22-14).

After an enterprising attacking move, Tuks prop Francois Klopper broke a number of tackles to grab a try. Coetzee was on target once more with the extra two (29-14). Wow😮![CDATA[]]>🏉! Is this the greatest FNB Varsity Cup try attempt ever?@UJ_Sport winger Ilunga Mukendi with a full stretch dive just can't hold on. So close!#RugbyThatRocks pic.twitter.com/NpqboStL0U — Varsity Cup (@varsitycup) April 11, 2022

Not to be outdone, after some powerful forward play UJ responded with another try as replacement Nkosikhona Masuku dived over the whitewash (29-19). Tuks put together a powerful move from a lineout with under 10 minutes left, as lock Mihlali Stamper peeled off a rolling maul to score a try. Coetzee slotted the conversion to put his side 17 points ahead (36-19). Scorers: Tuks 36 (15): Tries: Zander Reynders, Bernard van der Linde, Stephan Smit, Francois Klopper, Mihlali Stamper Conversions: Stephan Coetzee (5) Penalty: Coetzee.

