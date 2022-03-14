Tuks thump hapless UWC 51-19 in Varsity Cup

Centurion — University of Pretoria (Tuks) put together a stellar display of rugby as they dispatched University of the Western Cape (UWC) 51-19 in their Varsity Cup match at UWC Stadium, in Cape Town on Monday. Having surged to a 28-0 lead at halftime with the wind, Tuks had effectively sealed the contest in the first 40. Though the hosts produced a much-improved display, Tuks still ran out convincing winners.

Tuks opened the scoring in just the second minute as prop Ethan Burger barged his way over after a five metre lineout. Flyhalf Clyde Lewis added the extra two to make it 7-0 to the visitors. Tuks were over for their second try on the quarter hour mark, and again it was Burger who dotted down after churning out the phases in the UWC 22. Lewis nudged over the conversion from in front to see his side out to a 14-0 lead. UWC were caught napping as Tuks took a quick penalty and scrumhalf Bernard van der Linde snatched a try without too much fuss in the 20th minute. Lewis was on target again to put his side 21-0 up.

Hooker Allister Williams was next to score for Tuks in the corner, following a powerful driving maul. Lewis nailed the conversion from the right touchline as the lead soared to 28-0. UWC finally opened their account in the 43rd minute. From a five-metre scrum, outside centre Aydon Topley received the ball and crashed over the line for a try. UWC inside centre Lyle Hendricks was successful with the conversion to cut into the deficit at 28-7 down. After attacking for what seemed like an eternity on the UWC tryline, Tuks finally found their fifth try as eighthman Orateng Koikanyang powered his way over under the posts. With the conversion from Lewis, Tuks had restored their 28-point lead at 35-7 ahead.

In a move straight off the training field from five metres out, UWC took a short lineout and prop Justin Theys barged his way over for a try as the Tuks defence were clearly caught by surprise. Hendricks missed the conversion, with the score at 35-12. Shaine Orderson provided the third try for UWC as he picked up the ball from a ruck and dived over the line untouched. Hendricks slotted the conversion to see the scoreline becoming more respectable at 35-19. The try of the match came in the 75th minute for Tuks, as they turned the ball over on their own try line before fullback Kabelo Mokoena hoofed the ball ahead with the final honours falling to Van der Linder who bagged his second try of the day and a Point of Origin bonus. Lewis again made no mistake from in front, to make it 44-19.

To compound their woes, UWC were reduced to 14 men in the 77th minute as Bradman Grove head-butted a Tuks player. After the 80th minute, Tuks added yet another try as Divan Venter dived over the whitewash. Lewis kept up his perfect record with seventh successful conversion from as many attempts, to bring up his side’s half century and the final score of 51-19. Scorers:

Tuks 51 (28) : Tries: Ethan Burger 2, Bernard van der Linde 2 (1xPOR), Allister Williams, Orateng Koikanyang, Divan Venter Conversions: Clyde Lewis (7) UWC 19 (0): Tries: Aydon Topley, Justin Theys, Shaine Orderson Conversions: Lyle Hendricks (2) @Golfhackno1