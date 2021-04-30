Tuks vs UCT Ikeys Varsity Cup match cancelled after positive Covid-19 tests

CAPE TOWN - Friday’s Varsity Cup match between UP-Tuks and UCT Ikeys at Loftus Versfeld has been cancelled in line with Covid-19 protocols.

This comes after three UP-Tuks players tested positive for Covid-19. The three players, their roommates at the Tuks High-Performance Centre and other close contacts will be removed from the Varsity Cup Village, which means UP-Tuks will be unable to field a team for Friday’s match.

Both teams have agreed that the match cannot be rescheduled to take place during the third FNB Varsity Cup bubble as it would result in too many games in a short space of time and have a negative impact on their preparations for the semi-finals and possible final.

Therefore, in line with the Varsity Cup bye-laws, the match will be declared a 0-0 draw with both teams receiving two log points.

“We always knew that this would be a possibility,” says Varsity Cup Tournament Director Xhanti-Lomzi Nesi of the positive Covid-19 test results. “We have dealt with it according to the Covid-19 protocols and put player safety first.

“The two teams involved and the Covid-19 Committee doctors have been consulted throughout and we are working hard to establish where the exposure could have stemmed from.

“We are preparing to fog the Varsity Cup Village ahead of the Varsity Shield teams moving in on Saturday, which is standard procedure after each bubble.”

The match between UWC and UJ, which had been scheduled to kick off at Loftus Versfeld at 15:00, will now move into the timeslot previously allocated to the UP-Tuks vs UCT Ikeys match (17:00).

The revised Varsity Cup lineup for Round 6 is as follows:

CUT Ixias vs Maties (14:00, Tuks B-Field, DStv Now channel 245)

Madibaz vs UFS Shimlas (16:00, Tuks B-Field, DStv Now channel 245)

UWC vs UJ (17:00, Loftus Versfeld, SuperSport Rugby channel 211)

NWU Eagles vs Wits (19:00, Loftus Versfeld, SuperSport Rugby channel 211)