Two uncapped players invited to Women Boks’ second training camp

Cape Town - Springbok Women's coach Stanley Raubenheimer has invited two uncapped players to his training squad of 31 players for their next camp, which starts in Cape Town on Friday. Byrhandre Dolf (EP Queens) and Luchell Hanekom (Maties), who were part of the girls rugby development pathways, will join the two-week camp, which is the second for the wider squad this year as Raubenheimer gets his charges ready for the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand in October.

Flyhalf Libbie Janse van Rensburg also makes her return after recovering from the ankle injury she sustained on the Springbok Women's November tour to France, Wales and England. ALSO READ: WATCH: All about the ‘technical things’ as Springbok Women gear up for World Cups Two uncapped Western Province forwards, Azisa Mkiva (prop) and Nokubonga Siko (flank), remain part of the group that will assemble in Newlands and train at the Villager Rugby Club after impressing at the first camp in Stellenbosch last month.

Springbok Women’s captain Nolusindiso Booi is recovering from an Achilles strain, and although she will not be part of the field sessions, she will still attend all other team meetings and technical sessions. “It will be important to have her around, especially when we are discussing the off-field stuff and as the leader of the squad.Nolusindiso remains an important link between the players and our management,” Raubenheimer explained. “There is no need to rush her recovery at this stage, so she will be eased in for on-field duties when our medical staff are comfortable with that.”

ALSO READ: Springbok Women assemble in Stellenbosch to prepare for Rugby World Cup With regards to the inclusion of Dolf, who hails from Uitenhage in the Eastern Cape, and Hanekom, who plays hooker for Stellenbosch University and was schooled in Springbok in the Northern Cape, Raubenheimer said: “Both of them are fresh out of the junior ranks, where they were standouts at the national SA Rugby Under-18 High Performance camp in 2019, and it will be good to expose them to this level and see how they react. “We already selected Alichia Arries, who was part of the same year group, in two Tests against Kenya last year, so I am very happy with the talent coming through our pathways.”

Hanekom attended the last two forwards camps during which Springbok forwards coaches Deon Davids and Daan Human focused on the scrum and lineout, while Dolf was in attendance when kicking consultant Braam van Straaten worked with the kickers last weekend. “I was very impressed with Byrhandre, especially with what she can bring to our kicking game, but also with an eye on the future,” said Raubenheimer. The team will play their opening matches of the season in the Rugby Africa Championship in June against Namibia and Zimbabwe, and build towards those Tests with friendlies against the Cape Peninsula University of Technology and Hamilton Rugby Club on the next two Wednesdays.

“We need to improve on our exits from our half and how to relieve pressure from our own 22. The focus for this camp will be around that aspect of our game and the matches we will play will test us physically, but also in our ability to convert pressure when in our relief zones.” Springbok Women’s training squad: Backs (14): Eloise Webb, Alichia Arries, Nomawethu Mabenge, Ayanda Malinga, Simamkele Namba, Jakkie Cilliers, Chumisa Qawe, Aphiwe Ngwevu, Byrhandre Dolf, Donelle Snyders, Libbie Janse van Rensburg, Rumandi Potgieter, Unam Tose, Tayla Kinsey.