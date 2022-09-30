‘Ultimate professional’ Damian Willemse wants to push Stormers’ standards for another 5 years

Cape Town - Springbok utility back Damian Willemse on Friday signed a five-year contract extension with Western Province Rugby. The deal will see the gifted 24-year-old baller ply his trade for the Cape side until at least 2027.

The versatile playmaker, who made his Stormers debut at the age of just 18 back in 2017, played an instrumental role in the Stormers' remarkable success in the United Rugby Championship (URC) last season, slotting in at fullback and inside centre for the URC champions. He has also been one of the most consistent performers for the Boks this season, impressing at both 15 and flyhalf.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DHL Stormers (@dhlstormers) Stormers head coach John Dobson said that it has been a 'privilege' watching Willemse grow as a player. “We have always known the potential of a player like Damian who has all the talent in the world. To have seen him develop over the last five years into the ultimate professional has been a privilege, and we are so glad that he has chosen to remain loyal to the only team he has ever played for.

“Damian has such a big impact on those around him and that influence will only grow over the next five years as we look to take this team to even greater heights,” he said. Willemse said that he is looking forward to being involved in the Stormers' future success. “Playing for the Stormers has always meant a lot to me, so I am very happy to know that I will be around for what will be a very bright future.

“The players and management here continually push each other to raise standards and I’m glad to know that I will be a part of that for the next five years,” he said. @WynonaLouw IOL Sport