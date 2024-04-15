All Blacks utility back Jordie Barrett will join URC outfit Leinster in December on a six-month deal, New Zealand Rugby and the Irish province announced on Monday. Barrett, 27, who plays international rugby alongside older brothers Brodie and Scott, will arrive in Dublin after the November Test window.

✍️ SIGNING UPDATE | Jordie Barrett has re-signed until 2028.



Jordie will take up an option to join @leinsterrugby for 6 months. Jordie has decided to return to a place that has strong connections to the Barrett family. Starting in November 2024 he will spend six months at… pic.twitter.com/RgPzgJHjqF — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) April 15, 2024 After his spell with the four-time Champions Cup winners, Barrett will return to New Zealand with the Hurricanes on a contract until 2028. "As a whole, I think this move is going to be really challenging, but a positive challenge," Barrett said.

"Heading north to different conditions, different teams, different referees — I think it will open my game up, make me see the game differently and I'll ultimately bring the best bits back to New Zealand rugby and into a Test jersey, ideally, at the end of it." Barrett, who can play across the back-line, spent time near Dublin as a child when his father managed a farm.

"Ireland is a special place for the Barrett family," Barrett said. "To have an opportunity to go back and meet some family and friends and connections that were made 20 years ago is pretty cool." New Zealand's next match is the opening Test of a two-game series against England on July 6 before the Rugby Championship begins a month later.