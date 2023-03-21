Alpha Lions off to tame Benetton

Johannesburg - The Lions will land in Italy on Wednesday and travel to Treviso to face Benetton with what can only be described as their full-strength squad. The Joburgers return to United Rugby Championship (URC) commitments on Saturday at the Stadio Comunale Di Monigo (kick-off 3pm), and one suspects that both the coaches and players will be thankful for the time away.

The team's structures have come under heavy scrutiny in recent weeks with reports alleging a litany of problems and discontent between the various strata of the union. Players are said to have lost faith in the coaches, with unhappiness also directed at upper management; while there are also reports that charge that the coaching staff has also been at odds with their employers. Whether there is truth to all of it, there is an argument to be made that spending time away from further scrutiny could be just what the team needs to refocus and rebuild ahead of an EPCR Challenge Cup round of 16 clash against Racing 92 next week – a tournament and match which should now be the priority.

This is no pie in the sky sentiment either. Time and time again, the coaches – headed by Ivan van Rooyen – and players have commented that tours are the perfect space to build understanding and trust. So, while many will argue that their URC ambitions for a top eight finish are done and dusted, there is still much to play for. That includes that Racing 92 encounter at Emirates Airline Park on April 2, and it seems that Van Rooyen and Co want their players fighting fit for that season-defining clash.

A more conservative approach, as employed by the Sharks this season, could have seen the Lions tour with far more fringe-based players to negate the effect of any travel fatigue or injury concern. There is no doubt that the think-tank at the Lions have taken this into consideration as well and have calculated that it is an acceptable risk. As such, the 25-man squad that goes to the north of Italy is built with the players that defeated the Glasgow Warriors at the end of February and then the Bulls a week later.

A similar matchday 23 should then be expected against ninth-placed Benetton this weekend and The Pride should also be pleased that capatin Reinhard Nothnagel is in the touring squad. The lock was in fine form in the second-row before an ankle injury in December curtailed his season. Along with his return, Springbok Ruan Dreyer could also be in the mix on matchday.

The 32-year-old prop could form a formidable front-row on either side of the hooker PJ Botha or Morne Brandon, alongside the likes of JP Smith, Asenathi Ntlabakanye and Rhynardt Rijinsburger. After proving his fitness in the two recent Currie Cup clashes for the Lions, Travis Gordon has also been co-opted into the touring squad. Meanwhile, in some bad news, Jordan Hendrikse’s franchise season is over after the union confirmed on Tuesday that he will only return to the field at the end of June. In his stead, Gianni Lombard will have the opportunity to continue to develop his recent gains in form and confidence. The Lions are scheduled to name their team for the match on Friday.