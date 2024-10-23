Aphelele Fassi just wants to ‘play for the pride of the Springboks jersey’

While fight for the Springboks’ fullback berth on the November tour is set to intensify, Aphelele Fassi is not looking any further than the Sharks’ next United Rugby Championship assignment on Saturday. Fassi was on Tuesday included in the Springboks squad for the upcoming matches against Scotland, England and Wales following an outstanding Rugby Championship campaign. He is currently the man in the No 15 jersey, but will have even more competition next month following the return of Damian Willemse to the Bok fold.

Willemse missed the Boks’ first 10 Tests of the year with a fractured finger, and last played in the green and gold at the 2023 Rugby World Cup final. Veteran Willie le Roux is also still in the mix and playing good rugby for the Bulls. But Fassi isn’t worried about the Boks just yet, as he wants to leave the Sharks on a high note before joining the his national colleagues on Sunday ahead of their trip to the United Kingdom. Fassi and his Springbok teammates at the Sharks made an immediate impact in last weekend’s URC win against the Glasgow Warriors at home. This week they take on a Munster side, who are coming off a defeat against the Stormers in Cape Town.

"For me to be able to play at the highest level, I must perform (first) for the Sharks and put the Sharks brand on top," Fassi told a press conference this week. "Having a break for two weeks (after winning the Rugby Championship) and returning to play for 80 minutes is not easy. And, linking up with guys who have been travelling for three weeks and slotting into a different system than the Boks, that rustiness comes in. "But the more we are with the team, the better we will become and there will be more cohesion."

Fassi says the competition for a place in the Springboks’ starting line-up will keep everyone sharp to put their best foot forward ahead of the tour. Willemse looked really good at flyhalf for the Stormers against Munster, and is likely to feature in the matchday 23 against Scotland - either starting or on the bench because of his versatility. Le Roux, meanwhile, has also been steady for the Bulls after being left out in key matches against the All Blacks during the Rugby Championship.

“Healthy competition is a good thing,” said Fassi. “It’s simple for me; everyone has trust in Rassie’s plan. For us as players, it’s all about being able to trust that and to do what you’re required to do in terms of your job. “If I play or Damian plays or Willie plays, whoever is not playing has a different job, which is to prepare who’s playing very well for the game.” “I think that’s the same with anyone who plays or doesn’t [in other positions]; we’re a unit that really wants to work together.