Bad news for Sharks fans as Eben Etzebeth’s injury is worse than first thought

Durban — The bad news for South African rugby is that the injury to Springbok colossus Eben Etzebeth is more severe than first thought but the good news is that he should be fit for the World Cup in September. Sharks director of rugby Neil Powell dropped the bombshell about Etzebeth’s injury during his Sharks team announcement press conference on Friday ahead of their Heineken Cup match against Toulouse on Saturday.

“Eben’s injury is quite serious and he will be out of rugby for 12 to 14 weeks, “Powell said.”He won’t play again for us this season but he should be ready for the World Cup.” According to that time frame, Etzebeth could be ready to play again mid-way through the Rugby Championship. He would miss the opening game, against Australia in July in Pretoria but be in the picture for the away game against the All Blacks on July 15 and then the home and away games against Argentina. The Boks also have two warm-up games in August — against Wales in Cardiff and New Zealand in London.

That gives the 110-Test veteran enough opportunities to get match fit for the Boks World Cup opener against Scotland on September 10.

But for the Sharks, the loss of the 31-year-old for the remainder of the Champions Cup and the United Rugby Championship is a serious setback. “It is a big blow,” Powell said. “To lose a world-class player like Eben is going to hurt you. He has a physical presence and is a key part of our forward effort.” @MikeGreenaway67