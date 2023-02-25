Believe it or not ... John Dobson still has unfinished business with the Stormers

Cape Town - A Tier-1 rugby nation came knocking on the door of Stormers head coach John Dobson ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia. But Dobson decided he has unfinished business with the defending champions of the United Rugby Championship (URC), which includes growing the team to one of the best club sides in world rugby.

Dobson this week committed his coaching future to the Stormers, extending his contract with Western Province Rugby for four years up until at least 2027. "I want to finish the project that we have started here and winning the URC once-off doesn't mean it's finished," Dobson said about his decision.

"It was tempting (the overseas offer) because there are traditional incoming tours against the Springboks that you play. But the connection that we have here, especially with the people, is so special. "After our win at Loftus (against the Bulls) there were probably still 1000 Stormers fans waiting for us about 90 minutes after the game finished.

"We were on our way to the bus and hotel and it took us another 40 minutes (taking photos and doing autographs) to get through the crowd. This just shows what this region is capable of. "To sign on, it's a dream.” The news of Dobson's signature will be a welcome injection for Western Province Rugby Football Union, which is currently under administration due to off-field issues. And despite the issues around them, Dobson and his management team coached the Stormers into one of the most formidable outfits in the first season of the URC.

They're currently second on the overall log in the second season in a bid to defend their championship, with the play-offs fast approaching. The Stormers are also still in the hunt for a first-ever European Champions Cup. The Stormers coach highlighted his fellow coaches and the player corps as one of the main reasons he is staying put. "They played a massive role. I get all the credit for things happening, but Dawie (Snyman, backs), Rito (Hlungwani, forwards), Norman (Laker, defence) and Labeeb (Levy, skills) are remarkable.

"We are friends, we trust each other. literally just the conductor because they brilliant coaches. "In the old days, I sort of had to coach while looking over my shoulder with all the drama going on. Now I don't have to worry because nobody wants my job or I want theirs or someone wants to get rid of me to become the head coach. "This is a remarkable coaching team that includes our physios, our kicking coach and Chippie (Solomon, team manager).

"So to go to a new environment and create new (relationships)... I know Eddie Jones likes change. Even Brendan Venter (former Bok assistant coach) sent me a message yesterday saying the best thing is continuity.” The Stormers players will also be happy that their coach is staying on for another four years. WATCH: Redelinghuys calls on under-fire Lions to cut out second-half errors against Glasgow

Under Dobson and his assistants the team has been playing some brilliant rugby that includes double victories over the Lions and Bulls. With Dobson at the helm, the Stormers have beaten Jake White's Bulls in the last five North-South derbies. Dobson is happy that he has been able to keep this group together, especially after losing some top Springboks such as Siya Kolisi, Bongi Mbonambi and Pieter-Steph du Toit. ALSO READ: Mad Coach Disease - The curse of the Springbok hot seat

"We have a really nice playing group. Like a teacher would walk into a classroom and say the Grade 10's are a good class but the Grade 9's are a bit sh*tty. We just have a great group at the moment. "They are humble, they engage and they want to keep growing. It's probably the nicest bunch I have ever coached." @Leighton_K