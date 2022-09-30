Bok hooker Joseph Dweba set to make Stormers debut against Edinburgh

Cape Town – Springbok hooker Joseph Dweba will make his Stormers debut in their United Rugby Championship match against Edinburgh at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. The exciting hooker is one of six changes to the team that defeated Connacht in their season-opening game in Stellenbosch last weekend.

The defending champions have also been boosted by Springboks Damian Willemse, Deon Fourie and Salmaan Moerat, while Herschel Jantjies will feature from the replacements bench. Bok lock Marvin Orie will take over the captaincy for the round three clash against the Scottish side.

Head coach John Dobson opted for two positional switches in the backline, with Dan du Plessis starting at outside centre and Suleiman Hartzenberg shifting to the wing in place of the injured Seabelo Senatla, while Neethling Fouche comes in at tighthead prop up front. Dobson said the team is looking forward to their first match at Cape Town Stadium since their United Rugby Championship grand final match against the Bulls last season.

"It is great to have a few of our top players back from national duty and they have all slotted in seamlessly this week,” said Dobson. "We are all looking forward to getting out there at Cape Town Stadium in an early game, which should be a great occasion for everyone," he said. The match kicks off at 2pm.

Stormers team: 15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Suleiman Hartzenberg, 13 Dan du Plessis, 12 Damian Willemse, 11 Angelo Davids, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Hacjivah Dayimani, 6 Deon Fourie, 5 Marvin Orie (captain), 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Neethling Fouche, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ali Vermaak. Replacements: 16 Andre-Hugo Venter, 17 Brok Harris, 18 Sazi Sandi, 19 Adre Smith, 20 Ernst van Rhyn, 21 Junior Pokomela, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Sacha Mngomezulu. @WynonaLouw

