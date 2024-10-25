Brave Bulls’ down Benetton with late show after illness almost derails their URC clash

The Bulls pulled off a miraculous 17-15 win over Benetton after they scored a late converted try against the Italian side in their United Rugby Championship match in Treviso, Italy on Friday night. Bulls had trailed Benetton 15-10 when they got a lineout five metres out from the hosts’ tryline with three minutes to go. Hooker Akker van der Merwe went over to score over the line while bound to the back of a marauding Bulls maul.

Inside centre Daniel Kriel then stepped up and slotted the conversion from the right side, giving the Bulls the lead for the first time on the night after a scrappy performance that was preceded by an illness that rocked the camp before kickoff. Bulls were forced to make changes to their matchday squad before the the match, with scrumhalf Keagan Johannes moving from the bench to start at flyhalf after Boeta Chamberlain, Stedman Gans and Sebastian de Klerk were all ruled out because of illness.

Benetton took a 9-3 lead into the halftime break after they capitalised on the Bulls’ mistakes and ill-discipline. Argentine flyhalf Tomas Albornoz kicked two penalties, while South African-born Rhyno Smith also contributed one from the kicking tee in the first half. Johannes kicked the Bulls’ only points of the half, as they struggled with their handling in the damp conditions, while their ball security wasn’t great either.

After Albornoz extended Benetton’s lead to 12-3, the Bulls scored the first try of the match when Reinhardt Ludwig crossed the line in the 67th minute, before Kriel converted to make it a two-point game. Albornoz kicked another penalty to give the hosts a 15-10 lead with seven minutes to play. However, the Bulls would snatch victory at the depth with a trademark powerful maul, before Kriel kept his nerve to win the game. Point-scorers: Benetton - Penalties: Tomas Albornoz (4), Rhyno Smith.