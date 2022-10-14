Breyton Paulse won’t be surprised if ‘serious talent’ Sacha Mngomezulu gets a shot at the Springboks

Cape Town — New Stormers sensation Sacha Mngomezulu may be better suited than teammate Manie Libbok for the Springbok team, says Breyton Paulse. The former Springbok and Stormers stalwart was speaking on a media call for the Vodacom United Rugby Championship on Thursday alongside ex-Wales centre Jamie Roberts — who also had a short stint with the Cape side previously.

Mngomezulu hit the headlines at the weekend with an excellent performance at inside centre — although he is a specialist flyhalf — for the defending champions in their 37-20 victory over Zebre Parma in Italy. The 20-year-old Junior Bok captain scored 22 points via a try, four conversions and three penalties, and varied his play in a classy manner at No 12 as he dovetailed with Libbok in handling the playmaking duties. Such was his impact that a few days later, there was a British press report that he could be swept up by Eddie Jones to represent England, as his father hails from that country.

But on Thursday, Stormers coach John Dobson said that although Mngomezulu possesses a UK passport, he is contracted to the Cape side until 2025 and that he thinks the youngster is “staying put” in Cape Town. Paulse — who first rose to prominence as a 20-year-old himself when he was picked in the Bok squad for the 1996 end-of-year tour to Argentina, France and Wales — said that Mngomezulu had all the tools to become a top-class pivot.

“Sacha Mngomezulu is one serious talent. We’ve all seen it. He was the captain of the South African junior side that competed in Italy. I tell you what: he’s got leadership qualities. He’s certainly got it all – he can play and has a wonderful anticipation for the game,” the 46-year-old said. “He’s got all the qualities and the making of a top player. But what’s important now is that the people around him and people close to him must keep him grounded — people like John Dobson will make sure that he stays calm. “But he certainly ticks all the boxes of becoming a very great player. I know it’s early days, and he needs to obviously prove himself at the highest level. But last week, in an almost like a flat Stormers team, he was the one shining light for me — together with Junior Pokomela.

“So, Mngomezulu has got it all. He is a fantastic rugby player, and given the right opportunity and managing him well, I do feel that he will reach the highest level. “But in saying that, he will be tested. Especially when young players come through, people take note of them and he will be a marked man. It remains to be seen what the team will look like this weekend, but he is certainly a player for now and the future. I look forward to his progress, and he is an absolutely outstanding rugby player.” With regards to a Mngomezulu Bok call-up for the upcoming tour to the UK and Europe, the 64-cap Paulse said: “It is going to happen sooner or later. I’m not sure if the Boks will take him on tour in November — it could be a little bit early. But like Jamie (Roberts) says, these days, coaches are not scared to give players opportunities.

“Canan Moodie, for instance, is a 19 year old wing for the Bulls and also made his debut for the Boks. Coaches aren’t scared to give players opportunity. I wouldn’t be surprised if they do give him a shot. “The sooner they get him into the system, also the better. But then there’s talk of Manie Libbok making the squad for the end of the year… All these players bring different qualities to the game. “Manie is a player with a lot of flair and likes to play instinctively, and the way the Boks play, it is a little bit difficult for a guy like Manie (to fit in). Where I feel Sacha Mngomezulu has got a little bit more of everything in his game — he can play with flair, he can play to a structure.

“But it’s exciting times for South Africa, as there are a lot of young players coming through, and that can only spell good things for South African rugby.” Mngomezulu will be back on the pitch on Friday night against the Ospreys in Swansea (8.35pm SA time kickoff), for which he was named on the Stormers bench by Dobson on Thursday. @ashfakmohamed