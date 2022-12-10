Bulls B team get an A-plus with remarkable late defensive effort to hold off Lyon

Cape Town – Wow! The Bulls ‘B team’ tackled for their lives for six minutes after the final hooter to clinch a remarkable 42-36 Champions Cup victory over Lyon at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday night. The French club bounced back from 28-0 down after just 24 minutes to get within six points of the Pretoria side after centre Kyle Godwin scored a try in the 75th minute.

It looked like the Bulls were out on their feet as Lyon launched wave after wave of attacks in the closing stages, but they eventually closed out the win when the visitors conceded a breakdown penalty on attack. Bulls coach Jake White would have been delighted to see his team hold on for a bonus-point triumph after picking a brand-new starting XV from the one that beat Cardiff in the URC last weekend. ALSO READ: Error-strewn Stormers blow 11-point halftime lead to go down to Clermont

It was a huge risk considering that this is the most prestigious competition of the season, but White felt that he needed to reward the efforts of the fringe players by giving them game-time, while also keeping his first-choice side in cotton wool for next Saturday’s clash against the Exeter Chiefs in England. And the ploy paid off handsomely, with the Bulls scoring six sparkling tries. It looked like a Sunday afternoon touch rugby game in the first half as the home side powered through for four touchdowns via right wing Sibongile Novuka, a brace by scrumhalf Bernard van der Linde and flank Nizaam Carr.

Made you look 👀



Bernard van der Linde sells 3 Lyon players an outrageous dummy and the @BlueBullsRugby are racking up the points in Pretoria 📈#HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/2N8GKYsSAA — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) December 10, 2022 But it was former Loftus stalwart No 8 Arno Botha who started the Lyon comeback with his own five-pointer, and then hooker Liam Coltman dotted down as well before the break to make it 28-12. The Bulls, though, hit back soon after halftime when left wing Stravino Jacobs scored arguably the try of the match when he received a pop pass from fullback Wandisile Simelane and danced past three defenders to finish.

Coming out of the break in style!



Stravino Jacobs with a 𝓯![CDATA[]]>𝓲![CDATA[]]>𝓵![CDATA[]]>𝓽![CDATA[]]>𝓱![CDATA[]]>𝔂 run and the @BlueBullsRugby rack up another 7️⃣#HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/E2JHXLBb0x — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) December 10, 2022 Lyon didn’t give up, and wing Ethan Dumortier held off Carr to force his way over, and then Botha produced a stunning piece of skill to chip ahead and grab his second try.

Fullback Leo Berdeu reduced the deficit to six points with a penalty, and it was all to play for at 35-29 with 18 minutes left. White would have thought that the contest was over when his team pulled off another exhilarating try with a flowing move to the left, where Carr – who was one of the Bulls stars alongside Van der Linde – made an incisive run and fed replacement centre Chris Barend Smit, who had enough pace and strength to go all the way. Godwin’s try ensured that it was going to be a nail-biting finish for the Loftus crowd, but even they would not have anticipated such a drawn-out conclusion.

The jink 😍

The dink 👌@LeLOURugby keep their hopes alive with a wonderful free-flowing try 👏#HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/5wPS38ddzr — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) December 10, 2022 Lyon marched upfield time and again with a number of incredible offloads in the tackle, but despite getting into the Bulls 22 on several occasions, they were unable to land the knockout blow. Savvy Sharks sink Harlequins at the death

What. A. Match.



If all the @BlueBullsRugby #HeinekenChampionsCup matches are going to be like that then we're in for a treat 🤩



A great effort from @LeLOURugby as well 👏 pic.twitter.com/YTt4tWsJoe — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) December 10, 2022 Points-Scorers Bulls 42 – Tries: Sibongile Novuka, Bernard van der Linde (2), Nizaam Carr, Stravino Jacobs, Chris Smit. Conversions: Morné Steyn (6).

Lyon 36 – Tries: Arno Botha (2), Liam Coltman, Ethan Dumortier, Kyle Godwin. Conversions: Leo Berdeu (4). Penalty: Berdeu (1). @ashfakmohamed