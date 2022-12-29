Bulls can only benefit from playing against top Springboks in Sharks clash, says Chris Rossouw

Durban - Bulls assistant coach Chris Rossouw says they are expecting a full-onslaught from a Bok-laden Sharks team on Saturday, including “on fire” backs Lukhanyo Am and Jaden Hendrikse. “They will go full blast,” Rossouw said, adding that the Bulls are expecting to see Am, Eben Etzebeth, Bongi Mbonambi, Hendrikse, Makazola Mapimpi and Siya Kolisi in the starting blocks at Hollywoodbets Kings Park (4.45pm kick-off).

Story continues below Advertisement

“I presume every Springbok including Lukhanyo will play. I think it always nice for the guys to play against such a top Bok in Am,” said Rossouw. “They have Jaden that is on fire and Grant Williams adds a lot of pace from the bench. “At flyhalf, Curwin Bosch is getting back to his best after his injury. And the guys who are not Springboks are still very experienced guys. A player like (former Blitzbok) Werner Kok adds so much… Rossouw concluded that this visit to the Shark Tank on New Year’s Eve is “a biggie.”